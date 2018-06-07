Blake Shelton Wins Big At CMT Awards

TISHOMINGO, OK - SEPTEMBER 30: Blake Shelton performs during a free Opry style concert on Main Street outside of new restaurant and bar, Ole Red, opened by Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Partners on September 30, 2017 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc)

Blake Shelton walked away with two trophies at last night’s (Wednesday, June 6th) fan-voted CMT Music Awards — Male Video and the night’s biggest honor, Video of the Year, both for “I’ll Name The Dogs.” It was a night of firsts for Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce, who all took home their very first awards for Collaborative Video, Duo Video and Breakthrough Video of the Year, respectively. It was also the first time that Little Big Town served as hosts of the CMT Awards, which aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year: Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

CMT Performance of the Year: From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – “Everybody”

