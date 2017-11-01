Blake Shelton Does TV for Release of New Album Friday

In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Blake Shelton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Shelton offered free concert tickets on Dec. 8, 2016, to a fan who posted on his Facebook page and told him that he couldn't make it to a Shelton show in October because he got in a motorcycle accident. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Blake Shelton gave New York City a country music Halloween yesterday (Tuesday, October 31st) with a surprise appearance on NBC’s Today show. Blake performed his latest hit single, “I’ll Name The Dogs,” and brand new track, “I Lived It,” following its world premiere earlier in the day. Both songs are featured on Blake’s brand new album, Texoma Shore, which arrives at retail on Friday (November 3rd).

Blake said, “I feel like ‘I Lived It’ is one of the greatest songs I’ve ever had the chance to record. This is something that takes me back to my childhood and I think it’s going to take a lot of people back. As I’ve had the chance to play this album for people early on, that’s the song that really stands out to everybody. It’s hard to listen to without relating to it. It’s hard not to fall in love with this song.”

Blake kicked off the week on Monday (October 30th) with the announcement of his 2018 headlining Country Music Freaks Tour (dates below) and a performance of another new Texoma Shore track, “At The House,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He will hit two more stages this week while on the east coast — Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (Wednesday, November 1st) followed by Live With Kelly and Ryan to celebrate album release day on November 3rd.