Blake Shelton took a little tumble at a concert in Oregon on Saturday night. The video footage shows Shelton tripping over something before falling on the stage. He got up and continued the show. Shelton wanted to see the footage of the fall. Shelton tweeted, “Please. I have to see it. And yes, I had been drinking. A lot.” The incident was posted on Twitter for everyone to see.

