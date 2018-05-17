Blake Shelton to hold grand opening of Nashville Venue during CMA Fest

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Blake Shelton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Shelton offered free concert tickets on Dec. 8, 2016, to a fan who posted on his Facebook page and told him that he couldn't make it to a Shelton show in October because he got in a motorcycle accident. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Blake Shelton will be opening the doors to his new Ole Red Nashville restaurant, bar and music venue during its grand opening June 6-10th, which just happens to coincide with the city’s CMA Music Festival. The establishment will host multiple events throughout the week, including a “Blake Shelton and Friends” concert on June 6th, which will follow the CMT Music Awards. Tickets to “Blake Shelton and Friends” will not be available for sale to the public, however fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the show here. A select group of lucky fans who enter will be chosen at random to attend. Special guest performers joining Blake will be announced at a later date.

Blake said, “Lower Broadway is the centerpiece of Nashville. There’s so much great music and fun going on down there all the time and it’s exciting to now be a part of it – it’s a dream come true.” He took to social media to post this announcement:

Fans who don’t win a coveted slot to “Blake Shelton and Friends” can stream the first three songs from the event live on Ole Red Nashville’s Facebook page at 11 p.m. CT. On June 7th, Blake will head over the Grand Ole Opry for a special performance.

The Ole Red concept first came to life in Blake’s adopted hometown of Tishomingo, OK, last fall. Nashville is the second location, with a third planned for Gatlinburg, TN set to open in 2019. Ole Red Nashville is a multi-level, 26,000 square foot entertainment venue featuring a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor, private VIP booths for small groups as well as a large, upscale private event space – The Hall at Ole Red.

This will coincide with another country star opening up a Nashville venue during the CMA Music Fest. Jason Aldean is planning to open Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will open at 305-311 Broadway in June as well.

