FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Blake Shelton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Shelton offered free concert tickets on Dec. 8, 2016, to a fan who posted on his Facebook page and told him that he couldn't make it to a Shelton show in October because he got in a motorcycle accident. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been a couple since 2015, and recently “The Voice” coach discussed his romantic life and thoughts on the idea of getting remarried.

He said, “Of course I would. Look, you gotta keep taking a stab at life. You know? And I don’t know if I will, but of course I would (get married again). I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert before splitting in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Here’s more from the Today Show