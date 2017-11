FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Blake Shelton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Shelton offered free concert tickets on Dec. 8, 2016, to a fan who posted on his Facebook page and told him that he couldn't make it to a Shelton show in October because he got in a motorcycle accident. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The bad thing about social media is that you can say just about anything without facing the person you’re criticizing. Blake Shelton posted a video in which he picked out some of the bad tweets in response to him being named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine earlier this week. Blake has always had a great sense of humor. Watch the video, he doesn’t look too upset over the whole ordeal. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful