Blake Shelton is 2017’s Most Played Country Artist

The tallies are in and according to Mediabase‘s calculations, Blake Shelton was the most played artist on Country radio in 2017. Rolling Stone reports that Blake is both the year’s most-played male and overall artist, thanks largely to his two multi-week Number One hits “A Guy With a Girl” and “Every Time I Hear That Song.” Maren Morris was the most-played female artist of the year, while Florida Georgia Line takes the top duo or group honor for the fifth year in a row. 2017’s top new artist is Luke Combs.

This year, 24 men scored Number One hits while only three women achieved that feat.

According to Mediabase:

Top Overall Artists

1. Blake Shelton

2. Thomas Rhett

3. Brett Young

4. Jason Aldean

5. Florida Georgia Line

Top Male Artists

1. Blake Shelton

2. Thomas Rhett

3. Brett Young

4. Jason Aldean

5. Jon Pardi

Top Female Artists

1. Maren Morris

2. Kelsea Ballerini

3. Lauren Alaina

4. Carrie Underwood

5. Carly Pearce