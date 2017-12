FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Blake Shelton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Shelton offered free concert tickets on Dec. 8, 2016, to a fan who posted on his Facebook page and told him that he couldn't make it to a Shelton show in October because he got in a motorcycle accident. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Blake Shelton has re-signed with Warner Brothers for his music and song publishing. He stated in a press release, “I remember my first trip to Nashville in 1994. I drove down Music Row and don’t know why, but when I passed the Warner Bros. building I said, ‘That’s the label I want to be on!’”

In the past 17 years with the label, he’s had twenty-five #1 hits, 10 Gold and Platinum albums, and 7 Grammy nominations. More from ABC News Online here