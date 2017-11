Blake Shelton appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (11/16), where he reacted to being named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine: “You know, I said this in the magazine when I did my interview for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’… That I have been fat and ugly my whole life, and if only for one year I get to be sexy, I am going to milk this for everything that it’s worth.”

The full interview with Ellen can be seen here.