Blake and Jennifer

Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson are usually in head-to-head competition on The Voice, but the two coaches put their differences aside on Tuesday’s (11/28) show for a special collaborative performance. The two singers teamed up for a cheerful rendition of Blake’s current Top 5 single, “I’ll Name The Dogs,” which took place during the show’s live Top 11 elimination episode. Shelton and Hudson’s performance can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdbHmmgLiWU

All of Team Blake’s members ended up making it through the week, with Janice Freeman from Miley Cyrus’ squad getting eliminated.

Cyrus also took the stage with her Team Miley contestants during the show, putting their spin on the Shania Twain megahit “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.” Miley’s performance can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJ96Z2PPKI8