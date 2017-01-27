Blagojevich Daughter Calls Obama Spineless

Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s daughter is calling-out former President Barack Obama. Annie Blagojevich, who is now 20, called the former president “spineless” for not commuting her father’s prison sentence. The former governor’s wife posted the letter on her Facebook page yesterday. Annie Blagojevich says her father’s 14-year sentence has taken an emotional toll on her family. Rod Blagojevich has about five years left on his corruption sentence.

