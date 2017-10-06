Blackhawks Start Season with a Bang!
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 6, 2017 @ 7:14 AM
(AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)

Brandon Saad made his Blackhawks return a memorable one, with a season-opening hat trick that delighted the 21,705 fans. It was a night filled with emotion, Brian Bickell got to skate one last time in uniform for the home crowd, the Hawks took on the 2-time defending Pittsburgh Penguins and looked like they were the ones that hoisted the Stanley Cup last year. 5 first period goals set the tone in the Blackhawks 10-1 victory including one from another returning Blackhawk favorite Patrick Sharp! That hat trick on opening night is the first since Bobby Hull in 1965.

Complete coverage from ABC-7 Chicago here

Related Content

Floating Fire Ant Colonies
“Better than winning the World Series”
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Put Down the Pasta!
Scary Clowns
A “Head Case”!
Comments