More Bizarre details emerge about Las Vegas Shooter

Although the question “why” may never be answered, some bizarre details are emerging about Stephen Paddock the Las Vegas Shooter. There’s also a chance he initially planned on shooting at a DIFFERENT festival. It turns out he booked hotel rooms overlooking the Life Is Beautiful festival the previous weekend in Las Vegas that featured Lorde, Chance the Rapper, and many more. http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/04/us/las-vegas-shooting-investigation/index.html

WGN-TV reports a story involving Stephen Paddock when he strolled with his girlfriend into the sales office of the Sun City development in late 2014. The agents had just what Stephen Craig Paddock was looking for — a 2,000-square-foot, two-bedroom stucco rambler on a cul-de-sac.

He stood about 6-foot-4 but came across as “low key and relaxed, a good guy,” one of the real estate agents recalled, speaking on condition of anonymity. Balding and paunchy, Paddock was the opposite of flashy. On his application, he said his income came from “gambling.” He gambled about $1 million a year, he told one of the agents.

And he paid cash for the house, the agents said — $369,022.

Paddock erected a solid mesh privacy screen that blocked his neighbors’ view of his home. About 20 of them signed a petition, and the homeowner’s association ordered him to take it down, neighbors said. The HOA refused to comment.

Neighbor Scott Smith said he couldn’t understand why anyone would want to obscure a gorgeous view of the town below. “Why would you not have that lot for the view? Obviously, he wanted privacy.”

The complete story and more local interactions are below from WGN-TV

From gambler to gunman, more bizarre details emerge about Stephen Paddock