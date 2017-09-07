Biss Drops Running Mate Over Israel Policy
By WJOL News
|
Sep 7, 2017 @ 2:52 PM

Democratic candidate for Governor Dan Biss is looking for a new running mate after a disagreement over Israel. Biss yesterday dropped his first choice for lieutenant governor, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, because Ramirez-Rosa wants to boycott Israel. Biss, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, said he and Ramirez-Rosa couldn’t agree on a policy, so Biss is moving on. A number of progressive groups in Chicago are angry at Biss for dropping Ramirez-Rosa.

