Bill Murray is back on the Small Screen!

Facebook is about to get a lot cooler when Bill Murray and this brother Brian Doyle-Murray premier their new show “Extra Innings”. The show is premiering Monday and only on Facebook and chronicles the past summer where Bill and Brian visit small town baseball communities and venues to have a little fun. With Murray and Doyle you know there will be chaos and shenanigans.

If you want to catch all the actin it’s on the “Extra Innings” Facebook page or you can just Click HERE. It’s Bill Murray, on Facebook so you know it’s going to be AWESOME.