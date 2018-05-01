Bill Cosby Juror Says It Was Bill’s Own Words that Took Him Down

One of the jurors in the BILL COSBY trial told ABC News that it was Bill’s own words that got him convicted.

22-year-old Harrison Snyder said, quote, “I think it was his deposition, really. Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them.”

Cosby admitted that in his deposition years ago in the civil case against the victim, Andrea Constand.

Snyder also said he believed Andrea’s testimony . . . and it didn’t really matter that prosecutors brought five more of Cosby’s alleged victims to the stand.

As a 22-year-old, Snyder didn’t know much about Cosby, except that he was an actor. He’d never seen an episode of “The Cosby Show”. He also claimed to be pretty much unaware of the #MeToo movement.

