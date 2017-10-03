Bike Club Donates to Forest Preserve District’s Trail Safety Program

The Joliet Bicycle Club has donated $2,000 to the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Eyes, Ears and Cellphones” safety campaign.



The September donation will be used in 2018 to buy additional safety brochures and wristbands that are imprinted with the police dispatch number to call for assistance.



“Our club members ride on Forest Preserve District trails almost daily somewhere in Will County and count on the support and safety provided by your staff and officers,” wrote bike club President Ryan DeRose in a letter thanking the District for its safety efforts and for a special bicycle club presentation by Forest Preserve police.



The bicycle club’s donation was made in an effort to “contribute to bicycle safety and awareness,” DeRose wrote.



“We’re thankful that the bicycle club has provided this generous donation to support our trail safety program and has partnered with us in the past on numerous events,” said Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve’s chief operating officer.



Suzanne Hart, Forest Preserve Board president, also expressed her gratitude for the bicycle club’s ongoing partnership with the District.



“We greatly appreciate their advocacy and support of expanded bicycling opportunities in our forest preserves and throughout our communities,” she said.



The District’s safety campaign urges trail users to use their eyes and ears to sense trail hazards and their cellphones to call for assistance if needed. Trail users should always call 911 for emergencies; for nonemergency situations, they should call the Will County Sheriff’s Police dispatch number, 815-727-6191. The center provides dispatching services for the Forest Preserve police.



Wristbands and brochures can be picked up at four Forest Preserve visitor centers: Isle a la CacheMuseum in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.



