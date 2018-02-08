Biggest Snow Since December of 2016 is coming (8-10″ expected)

Grab your snow shovels and prepare for a rough commute on Friday. Looks like we’re going to see our biggest snowfall since December 11 of 2016. (7.8″). Starting tonight snow will begin between 6pm-7pm and pretty much continue all the way until 6pm Friday night. This could mean some crazy travel conditions Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Some areas could see as much as a foot of snow by Friday evening. Here’s more from WGN-TV.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM FRIDAY... Heavy snow likely. Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times, including during the morning commute on Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are possible. Localized areas may see snow in excess of one foot.