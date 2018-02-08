Biggest Snow Since December of 2016 is coming (8-10″ expected)
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 6:21 AM

Grab your snow shovels and prepare for a rough commute on Friday. Looks like we’re going to see our biggest snowfall since December 11 of 2016. (7.8″). Starting tonight snow will begin between 6pm-7pm and pretty much continue all the way until 6pm Friday night. This could mean some crazy travel conditions Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Some areas could see as much as a foot of snow by Friday evening. Here’s more from WGN-TV.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM FRIDAY...

  Heavy snow likely. Travel will be very difficult to
  impossible at times, including during the morning commute on
  Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are possible.
  Localized areas may see snow in excess of one foot.

Related Content

Blake Shelton helped Luke Bryan with American Idol...
Sugarland Announces Tour…Chicago is on the S...
Raelynn Reunited with Missing Dog
THE FIRST TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE WITH A BLUE MOON IN ...
ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Comments