Biggest Patriot’s Fan In Will County–Maybe!

Scott Slocum was trying to find the biggest Patriot’s fan in Will County as the Super Bowl approaches. We found one guy, who even looks a little bit like Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady. Patrick Sheehan is a Plainfield police officer and was good enough to join Slocum in studio and talk a little sports. He’s obsessed with Tom Brady and of course rooting for the Patriots this weekend. Check back later in our podcast section to hear the interview.

