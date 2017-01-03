Big Run Wolf Ranch In Lockport Needs Your Help

A Lockport animal rescue facility says a proposed industrial park will severely impact the health of their animals. Big Run Wolf Ranch has been notified of a zoning proposal by Prologis to build an industrial business park that would be adjacent to the animals at Big Run. President of the animal ranch John Basile told WJOL that the 2.1 million square foot space would be a trucking terminal. Diesel fumes and noise would adversely affect the animals and adjacent neighborhood.

Big Run Wolf Ranch is a federally licensed non-profit educational facility specializing in North American wildlife. Many of the animals have been rescued wherein the only other alternative was euthanasia. Although they have rescued many animals, Big Run’s primary objective is conservation through education. More than 35-thousand people have visited the ranch last year of which 90-percent were school trips.

Basile is asking for the public to sign a petition to stop the development at dontdestroylockport.com. The zoning meeting is scheduled for January 10th at 7pm at Lockport City Hall.

