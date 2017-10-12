Big Plans for Launching Pad (find out at 6:45am)

Roy & Carol just talked with the new owners of the Launching Pad home of the iconic Gemini Giant. If you live in this area you know the Gemini Giant has stood alone for some time but tourists along the Route 66 are in for a real treat. Tully & Holly have big plans for the Launching Pad. We’re so excited by their plans, their unique story, and their energy. Both Tully & Holly have recently lost their spouses to cancer. Part of the healing process was a mutual interest in preserving this Wilmington Landmark, a frequent stop on the Route 66 trail. Tully told us the first step will be working on the outside. There might even be a TV show that takes all of us on their journey from buying, fixing, and eventually opening the Launching Pad. Some of the Launching Pad favorites from years past may return to the menu like Pizza Burgers and Banana Milkshakes. Tully has a ton of Rock N Roll memorabilia so once the inside is complete you could be looking at a Rock N Roll museum of sorts. Sock Hops, Cruise Nights, and Movie Nights are all planned. If you Look at Tully Garrett’s facebook page you’ll see Preservationist of Iconic Route 66 at The Launching Pad & Gemini Giant – Historic Route 66. Wilmington residents, you’re in for a treat. The Gemini Giant has indeed landed!