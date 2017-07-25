The Will County State’s Attorney will be announcing sweeping arrests of suspected Joliet area gang members. Sixteen people were arrested for illegal weapons and narcotics charges. A joint law enforcement operation was conducted early Tuesday morning by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Joliet Police Department and the Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad.

The post Big Drug & Weapons Arrest Of Joliet Area Gang Members appeared first on 1340 WJOL.