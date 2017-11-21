The Best & Worst Days for Christmas Tree Shopping

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season, and it’s coming up quick. That means some folks already have their Christmas trees up, and the rest of us are trying to decide when to get one. Square, a tech company that helps businesses process credit card payments, crunched numbers from thousands and thousands of tree sales in 2016 to determine the best, and worst days to buy your tree this year. They say the most popular day to buy a a real Christmas tree is the first Saturday in December after Thanksgiving weekend (that’ll be December 2nd this year), and that is likely when crowds will be at their worst. To avoid crowds you’ll want to go for your tree in the middle of the week, and the closer you get the Christmas the less crowded and less expensive the experience will be. The data also showed the average cost of a tree varied a lot by location and the specific type of tree bought, but the lowest average price was in $27 in North Dakota, while the most expensive average price is in California at $76. More from Time here