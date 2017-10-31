Best Wine To Drink with Halloween Candy

You know how there’s a specific wine to drink with specific foods, desserts etc? Well apparently someone figured out what to drink with your favorite Halloween Candy. What wine do you think with Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Almond Joy, Starburst, yes they even paired a wine with Candy Corn. For instance for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, try a Lambrusco. If Starburst is your thing, pair it with a dry Riesling, or a dry rosé. This is so weird we might have to try it! Here’s the candy list and wine pairings from Coastal Living.