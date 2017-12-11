When is the best time to book a flight??

THE BEST DAY OF THE WEEK TO BOOK FLIGHTS NOW: You’ve probably heard that the best time of the week to book flights is Tuesday at 3 p.m., but it turns out things have changed. Patrick Surry, chief data scientist at Hopper, a mobile ticketing app that pulls prices from tons of airlines, tells Bloomberg there aren’t really as many hard rules when it comes to finding the cheapest flight as there used to be. He says this is because airlines used to create flash sales based on desired financial goals. Tuesdays at 3 p.m. was a popular time for sales because airlines released initial sales on Monday nights, and competitor’s lower prices didn’t come out until mid-afternoon the following Tuesday. Today, airline revenue managers don’t even exist anymore, as computers have taken over their positions entirely. With that said, the computers constantly adapt to fluctuating prices in real time. An analysis of 3,500 international routes by Hopper revealed the cheapest flights could most often be found through booking on Thursdays, and possibly even Mondays, depending on your destination. (Elite Daily)