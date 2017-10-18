The Best Selling Candy by State

CandyStore.com, a bulk candy wholesaler and retailer, has looked at 10 years of sales data culled between 2007 and 2016 and determined its best-selling Halloween candy in each of the United States. Bear in mind, this is NOT the most popular candy in each state, but the frequency a candy was purchased at CandyStore.com by a specific state. In Illinois it’s Sour Patch Kids and believe or not Candy Corn is actually a number one in 6 states!

– Sour Patch Kids: Maine, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nebraska

– Candy Corn: Idaho, New Mexico, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Rhode island

– Reese’s Cups: Oregon, Iowa, Wyoming, Kansas

– M&M’s: California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania

– Snickers: Arizona, Oklahoma, Virginia, New Hampshire

– Milky Way: Vermont, Colorado, Missouri, Maryland, Mississippi

– Three Musketeers: Alabama

– Tootsie Pops – Washington, Minnesota, Kentucky, Tennessee

– Starbursts: Wisconsin, Texas, South Dakota

– Hershey Kisses: Utah

– Hot Tamales: North Dakota, Indiana

– Life Savers: Delaware

– Jolly Ranchers: Utah, Arkansas

– Lemonheads: Louisiana

– Double Bubble Gum: Montana

– Skittles: New Jersey, Florida, Hawaii

– Swedish Fish: Georgia

– Blow Pops: Ohio, West Virginia

– Twix: Alaska

– Almond Joy: Connecticut