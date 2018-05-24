Best Restaurant Deals for Your Money

I read an article from Taste of Home that listed some killer restaurant deals. You know the kind that are so good you say, “let’s go there today!” Some of the ones listed are:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy One, Get One Wings-

Tuesday the best day to visit Buffalo Wild Wings, for a BOGO boneless wings deal.

Olive Garden: Unlimited Soup, Breadsticks and Salad

During lunchtime, Olive Garden offers unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks for $6.99.

TGI Friday’s: Endless Apps

When you buy one of your favorite appetizers at TGI Friday’s, you’ll receive refills for free. That’s two (or three, or four) appetizers for the price of one! Whether you choose loaded potato skins, mozzarella sticks or boneless wings

Here are a couple of our favorite local deals:

Tuesday Hot Dog Day @ Babe’s Jumbo Hot Dogs on Route 52 in Joliet

Tuesdays are always big @ Babe’s with the Buy 1 Hot Dog and Side, get 1 Hot Dog Free deal

Wednesday Wing Day @ Doc Rotz on Ridge Road in Minooka in Minooka

This is big for Channahon/Minooka residents on Wednesday’s 50-cent boneless wings and 60-cent traditional wings. You have to try the Mango-Habenero boneless wings!