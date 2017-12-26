BEST PLACES TO CELEBRATE NEW YEARS EVE

Every town, large and small, has a New Year’s Eve celebration of some kind. Town & Country magazine breaks some of them down for you, to help you made a decision as to where you will go to celebrate the ending of 2017 and the welcoming of 2018.

New York City is often the first city in the U.S. that comes to mind when New Year’s Eve is mentioned. Even if you’re not there, you can watch the ball drop in Times Square from the comfort of your living room. If you want to go to NYC but don’t want to be in the crowd, check out The King’s Masquerade at The McKittrick Hotel, where guests are invited to dress in costumes and enjoy the night’s activities.

If you prefer a little sand on your feet for New Year’s Eve, Paradise Island, Bahamas has just the thing for you. In addition to the beautiful beaches, you can enjoy Sting at The Cove Atlantis for what is being billed as the ultimate New Year’s Eve event. Word of warning – the hotel just underwent a few changes, one of them being that it is now an adults-only facility.

Going from sand to snow, Missoula, Montana has a great celebration at The Resort at Paws Up, which is a luxury ranch that celebrates the New Year with four days of events! Plus there is always snowmobiling, horseback riding, snow tubing and cross-country skiing. The big night is celebrated with a five-course dinner, fire dancers, fireworks and live music.

If you want to visit the nation’s capital, there are plenty of activities, from romantic dining to family-friendly events. You can take a cruise on the Potomac River, see one of the city’s gigantic fireworks displays or enjoy fine dining at the city’s top restaurants. If music’s on your agenda, catch A Jazz New Year’s Eve at the Kennedy Center or a New Orleans-style music at the Hamilton.

The Woodlands Resort outside of Houston, Texas is presenting a Gatsby theme for its New Year’s adventure, complete with a live band and fireworks.

Nashville is known for its music, and the New Year’s Eve party in downtown Nashville near the Capitol building will feature Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Johnny P, Larkin Poe and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. This city has started a new tradition that is rivaling the Big Apple, by dropping a Music Note at the stroke of midnight.

Urban Matter has listed the best Chicago New Years Eve parties. Check them out here

Some local events include the big New Years Eve Bash @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

And Laugh Off 2017 @ Joe’s Bar in Joliet featuring 3 great comedians