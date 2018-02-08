The best invitation any fan could dream of.

During a Q&A session on Brooks’ Studio G livestream earlier this week, Elizabeth Wadin from Sweeden called in to share her journey to being a Garth Brooks fan and to thank Garth for all he has done. She also asked for suggestions on where she and her husbans should stop on their honeymoon road trip from Texas to Flordis…. and then this happened.

Garth said: “I’m gonna get my butt kicked by my wife for this one. What would you think about you and your husband … why don’t the stop you make in Nashville, why don’t you come to our house and have dinner with me and Ms. Yearwood?”

