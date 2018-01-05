The Best Day to Find Love This Year is……..

Online dating sites PlentyofFish.com and Match.com are expecting JANUARY 7 to be their busiest Day of the Year! Why, For one, it’s the first Sunday after the new year, and Sundays are a particularly popular day for online dating. Plus, after spending the holidays solo and/or with family, and being asked the question, “Why don’t you have a partner yet?”, many singles start off the year armed with a resolution to find love. We think it’s because the NFL Regular Season is over. Anyway here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.