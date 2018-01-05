Online dating sites PlentyofFish.com and Match.com are expecting JANUARY 7 to be their busiest Day of the Year! Why, For one, it’s the first Sunday after the new year, and Sundays are a particularly popular day for online dating. Plus, after spending the holidays solo and/or with family, and being asked the question, “Why don’t you have a partner yet?”, many singles start off the year armed with a resolution to find love. We think it’s because the NFL Regular Season is over. Anyway here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.
The Best Day to Find Love This Year is……..
By Roy Gregory
Jan 5, 2018 @ 6:39 AM