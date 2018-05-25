This undated photo provided by Visit South Walton shows Grayton Beach on Florida's Panhandle on the Gulf Coast. Grayton Beach State Park is No. 3 on the list of top beaches for the summer of 2018 as compiled by Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University. (David Bailey Photography/Visit South Walton via AP)

Looking forward to hitting a beach this summer? We have the best beaches in America according to the guy who’s been ranking them for almost 30 years.

Dr. Beach (real name Stephen Leatherman) is a coastal science professor. He ranks Maui’s Kapalua Bay Beach as the best for 2018.

His top 5 beaches include Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach in the North Carolina Outer Banks, Grayton Beach State Park in the Florida panhandle (pictured above), Coopers Beach in Southhampton, New York and Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Dr. Beach has a 50 step criteria to rank the beaches. They include water cleanliness, beach safety including no rip currents or drownings and beach management.

Here’s the complete list and how Dr. Beach came up with the list from MSN