The Best Bar in the World?

Fox News Channel has released The World’s 50 Best Bars of 2017 have just been announced, and one could say this year’s list has been both shaken and stirred. This time, the No. 1 spot went to London’s American Bar in the Savoy Hotel, an establishment that took the No. 2 spot in 2016, while last year’s winner, The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in New York City, fell to 5th place.

The list, now in its 9th year, is voted on by more than 500 drink experts from around the world, and is meant to be the definitive international guide to sipping the best of the best. Owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, the organization is also responsible for each year’s highly anticipated list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

This year’s U.K. winner is helmed by Erik Lorincz and Declan McGurk, and has been a staple of the cocktail world for over 125 years. The World’s Best calls it a “perfect bar” and “one of the most important cocktail destinations open today.”