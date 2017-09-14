The Best Age for a Lasting Marriage?

What’s the best age to tie the knot if you want your marriage to last? Research by the University of Utah has revealed that you should get married at some point between the ages of 28 and 32 to boost the chances of a lasting marriage. The study analyzed data from the National Survey of Family Growth between 2006 and 2013 and found the divorce risk is higher if you get married when you’re younger, and the chances reduce steadily toward your late 20s and early 30s. But as soon as you’re past the just-right “Goldilocks zone” of 28-32, the divorce risk then starts to increase again, with a higher chance the older you get. However, the most common age to get married at is just outside of this Goldilocks zone. Among women, 33 is the most common age, while 34 is the most common age for men. “Honey – do you think it’s time to make our relationship official?” “Oh, baby, I know we’ve talked about it, but really it’s best if we just live together for six more years. Here – read this report!”