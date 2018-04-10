We’re all about food and when it’s free, well that’s even better! Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is TODAY Tuesday, April 10th. Customers can line up at their local Ben & Jerry’s to get a free scoop of their favorite flavor, and you can even get back on the end of the line if you want to go back for more free ice cream. The company has been holding Free Scoop Day since 1979 as a way to show gratitude to the customers that have kept them going from the start. (Here’s more from Delish)

Here’s the Official Ben & Jerry’s Post on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg66pmNjsha/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_profile_upsell_control

The closest Ben & Jerry’s locations in our area are located in Navy Pier and at 500 W. Madison in Chicago. Unfortunately the locations in St. Charles and Oak Park have closed!