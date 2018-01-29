Behind the Scenes at the Superbowl in Minneapolis

One of Carol’s friends Steve Galat is working this year’s Superbowl and gave us some behind the scenes looks at the “Superbowl” village. Some pretty cool things to honor the ice and cold that the area is known for. In particular, some ice sculptures.

Go MN.com has also mentioned an Ecolab Ice Palace in Rice Park, reaching an impressive 70-foot tall. Here are some pictures just outside the stadium and here’s a link of things to do and a map in case you’re heading north for the big game this Sunday.