Beginning Today Through Memorial Day, Joliet Police Conduct Roadside Safety Checkpoints

Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will participate in a statewide effort to increase seat belt usage and reduce the number of impaired drivers over the Memorial Day holiday. From May 15 through May 30, 2017, special enforcement efforts will include saturation patrols, seat belt enforcement zones, and a roadside safety checkpoint throughout the City. Officers assigned to these details will be checking for seat belt and child restraint violations, cell phone usage violations, and other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. According to Police Chief Brian Benton, “Our primary goal will be to increase compliance with existing traffic laws to ensure safer roadways throughout the City of Joliet.”

Drivers and passengers are encouraged to always wear a seat belt, to never use an electronic communication device while driving, and never drink and drive. These campaigns are possible through traffic safety enforcement grants from the Illinois

Department of Transportation.

