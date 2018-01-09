It’s not your Daddy’s Beer

Craft breweries are popping up everywhere now day’s so it is no suprise that, according to the website 24/7 Wall street, the ratio is three craft breweries to every American! And we are leaving some of the mainstream beers for the new craft brews.

24/7 Wall Street analyzed beer sales for the last five years to find the brands we have decided to give up and this is some of what they found.

Bud light Live sales are down 35.5%, Keystone Light is down by 26.2%, Miller down 24.1%, Natural Light droped 23% and Budweiser, the King of Beer, is down 22.2%!

What are we drinking now? Obviously craft beers are huge, and some microbrews are seeing big grouth. Stella Artois and Modelo are both up over 200% in the past five years! If you want to read the whole study your can find it at 24/7 Wall Street.

What, if any, beer have you replaces at your table?