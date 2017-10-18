Beer Time is Healthy Time!

There’s a new study conducted by the University of Oxford that most guys will agree with. The study, done by Oxford psychologist Robin Dunbar, says that men should go out twice a week for beers to stay healthy.

He says most men get far less male bonding time and has determined that men must physically meet with four friends, two times a week, in order to reap the full benefits of male friendship.

The benefits of strong male friendships include a stronger immune system, the release of endorphins, an overall decrease in anxiety levels, and higher levels of generosity.

Guys…what do you think. And more importantly, ladies are you buying it?

Who’s up for a beer?