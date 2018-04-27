Beer flavored gummies? They may be coming to a store near you!

There’s a new gummie candy, but it might not be for everyone. Candy store Sugarfina has joined with Corona Light beer and together they’ve come up with beer-flavored gummies. “But First Cerveza” comes in the shape of a Corona Lite and allegedly tastes like the beer. “Here for a Good Lime” is shaped like a slice of lime and tastes citrusy. The gummies are actually alcohol free. They launched on line sales this week and will be in plenty of stores by May 1st, in plenty of time for Cinco de Mayo.