The Village of Beecher has announced that Chief of Police Jeffery L. Weissgerber passed away on Thursday, October 5th at the age of 57. Weissgerber was hired by the village in April of 1988 and was appointed Chief of Police in May of 2000. Weissgerber was the longest-serving village employee, working for Beecher for over 29 years. A memorial service will take place at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 540 Oak Park Ave. Beehcer. Services will be from 3:00 pm till 7:30 pm on Monday Oct. 9th. A police walk through will start at 5:00 pm. At 7:30 pm there will be a memorial service at the church. A village press release stated that Weissgerber passed away after a sudden and tragic illness.

The post Beecher Police Chief Suddenly Passes Away appeared first on 1340 WJOL.