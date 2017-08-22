Beecher Man Charged with Reckless Homicide in Connection with Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman and Three Sons

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced reckless homicide charges for the man who allegedly caused an accident that killed a pregnant mother and her three children last month. 25-year-old Sean Woulfe of Beecher has been charged with 14 counts of reckless homicide and 2 counts of reckless homicide of an unborn child. Woulfe is accused of running a stop sign and causing a crash that killed 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and her sons, six-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 1-year-old Caleb. It was just after 8:30 a.m. on July 24th in unincorporated Beecher that the accident in question took place. Authorities are stating that Woulfe was speeding in excess of 20 mph over the 55 mph limit, that he disobeyed a stop sign, and that his reckless acts caused the deaths in question. Several of the counts make the defendant eligible for an extended term of up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted. Woulfe was arrested on Tuesday morning without incident.

