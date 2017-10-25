Bebe Neuwirth Out, Sara Ramirez In for Madame Secretary

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015 file photo, Bebe Neuwirth attends a special screening of "Truth" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Neuwirth will be artistic adviser at the Manhattan School of Musics new bachelors degree musical theater program, launching in the fall of 2016. It is the second musical theater degree program in the U.S. to be offered at an independent conservatory. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Sara Ramirez, who played Dr. Callie Torres on “Grey’s Anatomy,” is joining the cast of “Madam Secretary.” She will portray Kat Sandoval in Season 4 of the political drama.

Ramirez’s character is described as a “brilliant political strategist” who rejoins the State Department at Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord’s urging.

Her announcement follows the departure of Bebe Neuwirth, who portrayed Nadine Tolliver for three seasons.