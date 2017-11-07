Beatles will release vintage Christmas messages

The Beatles, Britain's top rock band, relax in London over tea in 1963. The group from left: John Lennon, Paul McCartney; George Harrison and Ringo Starr. The group is sporting similar thatch haircuts with bangs to the edge of their eyebrows. No other information available with photo. (AP Photo)

If you have a Beatles fan on your Christmas list, check this out. The Beatles have released holiday messages over the years, and now they have announced that they will release a limited-edition box set of these on December 15. These messages were originally given just to fan club members from 1963-1969 and have never been offered for purchase before.

The set will feature seven 7-inch colored vinyl single of the messages. Titles include “The Beatles Christmas Record (1963), Another Beatles Christmas Record (1964), The Beatles Third Christmas Record (1965), Pantomime – Everywhere it’s Christmas” (1966), Christmas Time (Is Here Again) (1967), The Beatles Sixth Christmas Record (1968) and The Beatles Seventh Christmas Record.

The Beatles continue celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band with three additional releases. A high res audio version of the deluxe edition of the album from earlier in the year, plus two vinyl discs which will feature a 180-gram black vinyl album and a limited vinyl picture disc. The set comes out on December 15th, but you can pre-order here.