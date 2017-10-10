The Bears do have a winning streak and its 14

Okay so the Bears didn’t win their MNF game against the Vikings but they do have a 14-game streak going! The Bears have won 14 consecutive Coin Flips! According to WGN-TV and Bears radio statistician Doug Colleti, who keeps track of the coin flip numbers, the team has won 14 of the pregame coin tosses in a row since the end of last season. The streak began during the final five games of last year, continued through all four preseason games this year, and has held on throughout four regular season games, including two against the Steelers after the game went into overtime.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks says benched quarterback Mike Glennon was the one calling the flips this season.

“I didn’t even know that stat,” said Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. “Mike was calling the flips, so I guess they got the last four that we had. So that`s pretty cool.”

WGN looked into the chances of this happening. Here’s what they came up with