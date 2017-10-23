Bears Pull Off Another Improbable Victory, What’s Changed?

Going into Sunday not too many people could’ve have predicted at Bears victory over the Carolina Panthers. Not only did the Bears beat Carolina 17-3 yesterday @ Solder Field, the game really wasn’t in question at the end. The Bears are now 3-4 and have beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and now the Panthers. They have a 2 game winning streak heading to New Orleans to face when of the NFL’s all-time great QB’s Drew Brees. So what’s different? It’s easy, #1, the Bears defense is playing like Bears teams from the past. They’re healthy in the secondary getting contributions from rookie safety Eddie Jackson, who became the first NFL player to score multiple defensive touchdowns of 75 yards or more in a game. While Bears fans are excited about another rookie Quarterback Mitchell Trubiskey. Mithcell was relatively quiet going 4 of 7 for 107 yards in his third NFL start. The defense seems to be jelling with a solid pass rush sacking Cam Newton 5 times. #2, the Bears 2017 draft picks all seemed to be making contributions:

Round 1, Pick 2: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Round 2, Pick 45: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland (hasn’t played a bunch yet, but could turn out to be a good player)

Round 4, Pick 112: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

Round 4, Pick 119: Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina A&T

The next test will be a tough one going into the dome against a Saints team that beat the Packers in Green Bay 26-17 (without Aaron Rodgers)

More on the Bears victory over Carolina from WGN-TV here