Bears Interview 6 Head Coach Candidates So Far

The Bears apparently have narrowed their coaching search down to 6 candidates after interviews this weekend. 4 are offensive coordinators or on the side of the ball, 2 are defensive coordinators. Can’t say I’m really impressed with any. I still think we should have tried to get Jon Gruden (who signed with the Raiders for $100-million over the weekend). The problem I have is that the Bears never can think out of the box. It’s always the status quo. For me I’d like to see a coach with fire, one the gives the team a “nasty” identity. My second choice has always been Rex Ryan (former Jets & Bills Coach). While is overall record is 61-67, remember none of these candidates have done well as a head coach, most have no experience. One hasn’t even been a coordinator yet! At least Rex Ryans teams played filthy defense. Rex’s downfall was his honesty and doing things his own way. In my opinion that’s what the Bears need, fire & passion. They very well could find that with one of the candidates listed below, but why do we always try to get a “fall in line” coach. Making things even more difficult is that fact that the new coach has to like and believe Mitchell Trubiskey is the answer at QB. The coach has no say in that. Apparently they want Vic Fangio to stay as defensive coordinator, but he might feel slighted by not getting the head coaching job. So here you go Bears Fans, one of these guys below is probably the next Chicago Bears Head Coach.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

& Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards