Bears going to rookie Trubiskey Monday night

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky poses after being selected by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Mitchell Trubiskey will start at QB when the Bears face the Vikings next Monday 10/9. The Bears traded three draft picks to move up one spot to take Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The rookie from North Carolina was impressive in the preseason, completing his first 10 passes and sparking a 17-point rally — against the Broncos in his NFL debut and finishing with a team-best 106.2 passer rating — completing 68 percent of his passes, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The last time a Bears rookie started? 2005, Kyle Orton. The Bears invested the 2nd overall pick, we may not win a lot of games, but at least we can get a glimpse of the future!

The full story on WGN-TV is here