Bears Favored for first time in 9 Years Against Packers

Things have not gone too well for the Bears when they match up against the Green Bay Packers. Sunday at Soldier Field the oddmakers at least think the Bears have the edge. Yep it was 2008, Aaron Rodgers was in his first year of starting for the Packers as the team began rebuilding as they moved on from Brett Favre. Rodgers of course will be on the sidelines watching Sunday’s game. The Bears will put their fate into first round draft pick Micthell Trubiskey’s hands. After watching the Packers stumble without Rodgers, you have to feel good. The Packers defense has been weak, but they have the best receivers in the league they just can’t get the ball into their hands. What’s going to happen? Guess we’ll have to wait until noon on Sunday to see. Either way Bears fans haven’t had a lot to look forward to for a long time. WGN-TV has a great article about that last time the Bears were favored in a game against our northern neighbors with some highlights on that cold day in December of 2008.