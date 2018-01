Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

DANICA PATRICK has finally admitted that she’s dating Green Bay Packers quarterback AARON RODGERS. There’s only one problem: She’s a BEARS FAN. But it sounds like she might be switching allegiances.

Danica and Aaron first met at the Espys in 2012. At the time she told him she would always root for him AS A PLAYER.

But now she says, quote, “I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.” (ESPN)