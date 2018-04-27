Bears Draft Linebacker Roquan Smith…Who’s Next?

Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presents Georgia's Roquan Smith with his Chicago Bears jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The last few years the Chicago Bears have been very unpredictable with their first round draft picks. Last year they moved up one position to take QB Mitchel Trubiskey. WR Kevin White has rarely seen the field, and Edge Rusher Leonard Floyd has seen flashes but hasn’t lived up #9 overall pick status. The Bears also gave up a 4th round pick to get him in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last night they picked what many are calling the best linebacker in the draft. Hub Arkush from Pro Football Weekly tweeted this after the Bears pick last night.

The Butkus Award winner lands in Chicago. Roquan Smith was the appropriate choice for the #Bears. Can they get an edge rusher now? https://t.co/C2bIBADv9w — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) April 27, 2018

What grade did Pro Football Weekly give the Bears? An “A” according to Hub Arkush. Here are all the grades for the first round picks this year from Pro Football Weekly.

The Bears own the 39th pick in Round 2 (the seventh pick of the round). Will the Bears take that pick or trade back a few spots to grab a pick in the third round (which they traded away last year to get Trubiskey)?

The Bears traded down in Round 2 the last two years. Two years ago, they wound up with offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. One name that could be there tonight is UTEP’s Will Hernandez and offensive linemen that was predicted to go higher. There will be some other offensive lineman there for the Bears to pick.

The Bears still have a lot of holes to fill, DE OL, WR just to name a few. Should be interesting over the next couple of days!

Here are some NFL experts and their reaction to the Bears pick of Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith next to Danny Trevathan in the Bears' 3-4 is nasty. Can't wait to see Vic Fangio at work with that duo. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 27, 2018

Roquan Smith is one of those picks some fans simply may not get until they see him on the field & how big of a potential impact he can have on that defense. Focus should be mainly defense after what they did in FA. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 27, 2018

Some Bears Players took to Twitter to express their feelings too

Welcome to the family big dawg @RoquanSmith1 🐻⬇️ — Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) April 27, 2018

I met with @RoquanSmith1 on his visit with the Bears. Hell of a player, but an even better man. Great pick @ChicagoBears — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) April 27, 2018